High winds cause hundred of delays and cancellations at Denver International Airport

DENVER, Colo. — After a chaotic day of traveling with her nine-month-old daughter, Hazel, Caitlin Addlesperger took a few minutes to decompress. She stopped to listen to a man playing Christmas music on his piano at the Denver International Airport (DIA).

"That was so soothing for me and soothing for her. It was so lovely," Addlesperger explained.

The Wyoming native is stuck in Denver because her flight home was canceled due to high winds.

"We knew we were going to have a layover in Denver, but we didn’t expect it to be a day-long layover in Denver," said Addlesperger.

As of 4:40 p.m. Wednesday, DIA has seen 562 delays and 148 cancellations.

Most of Cindy Newell’s family arrived on time Wednesday. except for her brother.

"We got here at around 9 o’clock. My brother was supposed to get here around 9:30. So a half hour away, not too bad. Once we got off the plane, I got a text from him saying he would be two hours late," Newell said.

Two hours turned into three as the family had no choice but to wait for his arrival.

"He got the rental car" Newell explained.

"The FAA has placed us in a ground delay program due to winds through 6 p.m," said a spokesperson for DIA. "This just means we're spacing out flights, and we're down to utilizing two of six runways currently due to the wind pattern".