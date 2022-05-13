High Park Fire burns 400+ acres, 0% contained

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — The High Park Fire burning west of Cripple Creek has grown to more than 400 acres and has no containment, according to officials during an update Friday morning.

The incident commander for the fire, Matt Norton with the Bureau of Land Management out of Cañon City, said the fire started around 4:30 p.m. Thursday just east of High Park Road and Teller County Road 11.

Units responded quickly, and firefighters were able to protect the homes in the Lakemoor Drive area, Norton said.

Though the fire has no containment, Norton said good work was done in the Lakemoor Drive and Four Mile Creek areas. He said single-digit relative humidity and wind speeds in excess of 40-50 mph Thursday contributed to the difficulty in containment. Fire conditions continue Friday as well.

Norton said the focus on Friday is the eastern and southern parts of the fire, which has burned more than 400 acres.

The Board of County Commissioners declared a local disaster for the fire around 4 p.m. Thursday.

An evacuation remains in place for the Lakemoor subdivision. In total, 42 homes have been evacuated, which includes 120 people.

Teller County Sheriff's Office

The Cripple Creek Ranch subdivision, Lost Burro Campground and part of Mount Pisgah Road down to Teller County Road 1 remain under pre-evacuation. Though the other side of Teller County Road 1 is not in pre-evacuation, Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell said people in that area should remain alert.

No structures have been damaged as of Friday morning.

An evacuation site has been set up for evacuees at Cripple Creek High School. Large animal rescue will be located at the Cripple Creek Fairgrounds.

Mikesell said the sheriff’s office will continue to update the community on Facebook and Twitter. They will also hold a town hall at the Florissant Fire Department at 1 p.m. Friday.

Anyone interested in donating supplies for crews, like water, Gatorade, cough drops and eye drops, can take them to the Teller County Sheriff's Office.

