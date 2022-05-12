Watch
Evacuations underway after fire sparks west of Cripple Creek

Nick Chamberlin
Posted at 5:08 PM, May 12, 2022
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — Evacuations are underway as a fire burns west of Cripple Creek in Teller County.

Lt. Renee Bunting, Teller County Sheriff's Office public information officer, described the evacuation area in a tweet.

This includes the entire Lakemoor subdivision, Bunting said, as well as County Road 11 and County Road 1.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

