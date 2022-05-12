Evacuations underway after fire sparks west of Cripple Creek

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — Evacuations are underway as a fire burns west of Cripple Creek in Teller County.

Lt. Renee Bunting, Teller County Sheriff's Office public information officer, described the evacuation area in a tweet.

EVACUATION ORDER for for Fire at County Road 11 south of Bear Trap and Lakemoor due to a wildland fire. Everyone in this area is ordered to evacuate immediately. For more info, monitor local media. All of Lakemoor Subdivision and area between County RD 11 and County Rd 1. — Lieutenant Bunting, PIO (@TCSOPIO) May 12, 2022

This includes the entire Lakemoor subdivision, Bunting said, as well as County Road 11 and County Road 1.

This is a developing story and will be updated.