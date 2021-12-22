Golden police say 4 people were injured, 1 killed in crash at US 6 and Colfax Friday

GOLDEN, Colo. — Police in Golden have identified a driver and passenger who allegedly ran a red light in Jefferson County on Friday and slammed into another car, killing one person and injuring four between the two cars.

The Golden Police Department said 18-year-old Guillermo Ramirez and 24-year-old Brisia Leon were in the suspect vehicle, a 2016 Silver Chevrolet Malibu, though it's not clear who was driving.

They were speeding eastbound on W. 6th Avenue and ran the red light at U.S. 6 and W. Colfax Avenue just before 5 a.m. Friday, police said. A Golden police officer said they saw the suspect driving 90 to 100 mph in the area, which has a posted speed limit of 45 mph.

Before the officer could stop the car, the Malibu crashed into a 2003 Chevrolet Suburban, which burst into flames, police said. The Suburban had been traveling on W. Colfax Avenue and had a green light.

Colorado State Patrol



The three people in the Suburban — 71, 50, and 32 years old, and all related — were able to escape from the vehicle, but were burned in the process. A Golden officer used a fire extinguisher to douse the flames on two of them. They are all still in the hospital as of Wednesday morning.

Ramirez is also still in the hospital with serious injuries. Leon was thrown from the vehicle and died due to the crash. Police said they found Ramirez "in an inconclusive position inside the vehicle" so they do not know if he was the driver.

Leon leaves behind three children — 4, 5, and 8 years old, police said.

This crash remains under investigation.