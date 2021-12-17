4 hospitalized after speeding driver allegedly runs red light, crashes at U.S. 6, Colfax

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Four people were transported to a hospital with serious injuries Friday morning after a speeding driver allegedly ran a light and crashed into another car at U.S. and W. Colfax Avenue, authorities said.

Master Trooper Gary Cutler, public information officer with the Colorado State Patrol, said an officer with the Golden Police Department was driving eastbound on U.S. 6 when another driver flew by him going 90 to 100 mph.

Before the officer could initiate a pursuit, “the vehicle blew through the intersection, striking another vehicle, which burst into flames,” Cutler said. The crash happened at the intersection of U.S. 6 and W. Colfax Avenue.

There were two people in each car. All four were transported to a hospital with serious injuries, Cutler said.

Cutler said U.S. 6 will remain closed in the area for an extended period of time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.