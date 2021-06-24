Funeral services for Arvada Officer Gordon Beesley to be held Tuesday

DENVER – Funeral services for Arvada Police Officer Gordon Beesley will be held in a private ceremony Tuesday at Flatirons Community Church in Lafayette.

The services will take place at 10 a.m. on June 29, but only family, public safety and invited guests will be allowed into the church. The ceremony will be streamed live on the Denver7+ up, Denver7’s social media pages and website.

Gov. Jared Polis ordered flags to half-staff on all public buildings on Tuesday from sunrise to sunset as well.

Beesley died in a shooting Monday near the Arvada Library after responding to a call about a suspicious incident, police said.

A man police have called the “suspect” who left a threatening note for police also died, and John Hurley, whom police called a “Samaritan” and a “hero,” also was shot and killed. Three ranking sources told Denver7 Wednesday Hurley was killed by a bullet fired by police.

Arvada police have not released information on who was shot by whom in the incident.

People can donate to Beesley’s family through the Colorado Fallen Hero Foundation. Non-monetary donations can be made by clicking here. An authorized GoFundMe account has been set up to help Hurley’s family as well.

Details on the procession route will be released on Monday.

