COMMERCE CITY, Colo. -- The Colorado Police Officers Foundation has set up a fund to raise money for the family of slain Adams County Sheriff's Office deputy Heath Gumm.

Gumm, 32, was shot and killed while responding to a call in Thornton Wednesday night. One suspect was in custody and a manhunt was underway for two additional suspects Thursday morning.

Deputy Gumm leaves behind a wife and family and the nonprofit Colorado Police Officers Foundation is helping raise money for them. The foundation has a PayPal account set up and all donations will go to the Gumm family.

For more information on the fundraiser, log on to coloradopolicefoundation.org.

Gumm is the second Colorado law enforcement officer killed in the line of duty in the past month. Douglas County deputy Zackari Parrish was shot and killed in an ambush on New Year's Eve.