Sources: Adams County deputy shot, killed in Thornton; police looking for 2 possibly still at large

THORNTON, Colo. – An Adams County deputy who was shot in Thornton Wednesday evening has died, according to three independent sources with knowledge of the situation who spoke with Denver7 Investigates.

A suspect has been taken into custody, but the search continues for possibly two others, a ranking law enforcement source told Denver7 Chief Investigator Tony Kovaleski.

Deputies are asking the public to avoid the area of East 88th Avenue and Dawson Street as a large "dangerous scene with searches" was still in progress.

They also ask the public to seek shelter away from doors and windows.

Students, faculty and staff at the Regis University campus in Thornton, numbering about 100 people total, were on lockdown for about 30 minutes as the situation unfolded.

Update on the Thornton shooting. There are 100 people - students, faculty and staff - that are safe and locked in. @9NEWS @denverpost @KDVR @DenverChannel — Regis University (@RegisUniversity) January 25, 2018

The lockdown was lifted at around 9:51 p.m., according to a university official who reported the lockdown through Twitter.

According to a nearby Walmart employee who spoke with Denver7, customers inside the store got out and a few employees remained inside as police worked to search for the suspect. The employee, who did not want to be identified, said the doors at the store were locked and an alarmed had been turned on.

Gov. John Hickenlooper released a statement after learning of the shooting and death of the Adams County deputy:

“Tonight we watched as a community was on edge and a sheriff’s deputy was shot while responding to a call in Adams County. We are deeply saddened to learn that the deputy has died from injuries sustained in the shooting. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office and the family and friends of the deputy killed. “The investigation is ongoing and authorities continue to work to restore calm to the area.”

The shooting marks the second fatal shooting of a deputy in Colorado in 25 days after Douglas County Deputy Zackari Parrish was ambushed on New Year's Eve 2017.

This is a breaking news story. Refresh this page for updates.