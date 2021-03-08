Menu

Fugitive accused in stabbing death of family member arrested at Arvada home following SWAT operation

Michael Kuhlow
Posted at 1:55 PM, Mar 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-08 15:56:24-05

ARVADA, Colo. — A fugitive accused of stabbing three family members, killing one, was arrested after a SWAT operation Monday morning at the Arvada home where the deadly assault occurred.

Michael Kuhlow, 33, was arrested following a tip to police that he returned to the home in the 8400 block of Chase Street, where he is accused of stabbing three family members Saturday evening.

Police say three victims – two men and a woman -- were transported to the hospital where one of the male victims later died. The female victim is in critical condition. The second male victim sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Police were looking for Kuhlow after he fled the scene with the alleged weapon shortly after Saturday’s incident.

Kuhlow was a fugitive with a felony warrant for a parole violation from the Colorado Department of Corrections at the time of the homicide. He is facing additional charges in connection with Saturday’s incident, including second-degree murder and assault charges.

