1 dead, 2 wounded in Arvada triple stabbing; police seek suspect

ARVADA, Colo. — Police in Arvada are looking for a man wanted in connection with a triple stabbing that left one dead and two others injured.

It happened Saturday evening inside a home in the 8400 block of Chase Street.

Police say three victims – two men and a woman -- were transported to the hospital where one of the male victims later died. The female victim is in critical condition. The second male victim sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The victims are family members of 33-year-old Michael Kuhlow, who is a suspect in the deadly assault. He was last seen at the Chase Street address and remains at large as of Sunday. Police say Kuhlow fled the scene with the alleged weapon.

He is described as a 5’7” tall, 170-pound white male last seen wearing blue jeans and a gray coat. If seen, please call 911.

