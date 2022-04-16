Fort Collins man shot by Larimer County deputies dies in incident at landfill

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A suspect shot by at least one Larimer County deputy at the county landfill on Thursday afternoon has died, the Larimer County Coroner’s Office reported Saturday.

The male suspect, identified as 25-year-old Aerie F. Sadler of Fort Collins, died from multiple gunshot wounds. His manner of death was determined to be a homicide, the coroner’s office said.

Around 2 p.m. Thursday, deputies with the Larimer County Sheriff's Office tried to apprehend Sadler who was suspected of assault and domestic violence, according to the sheriff's office. The deputies found Sadler at the Larimer County landfill, located at 5887 S. Taft Hill Road.

At some point, "shots were fired" by at least one deputy, the sheriff's office said. It did not provide additional information about what led to the shooting.

The suspect was injured and transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

The deputies were not injured.

The Critical Incident Response Team was activated to investigate the shooting.