Suspect shot by Larimer County deputies at county landfill

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A suspect was shot by at least one Larimer County deputy at the county landfill on Thursday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m. Thursday, deputies with the Larimer County Sheriff's Office tried to apprehend a person suspected of assault and domestic violence, according to the sheriff's office. The deputies found the suspect at the Larimer County landfill, located at 5887 S. Taft Hill Road.

At some point, "shots were fired" by at least one deputy, the sheriff's office said. It did not provide additional information about what led to the shooting.

The suspect was injured and transported to a hospital. His or her condition was not released.

The deputies were not injured. The landfill remains closed.

The Critical Incident Response Team was activated to investigate the shooting.

No other details were available as of 2:55 p.m. Thursday.