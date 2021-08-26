Fifth suspect in deadly Denver crime spree arrested in Greeley

DENVER – The fifth suspect in a crime spree and the killing of an 18-year-old man outside Yeshiva Toras Chaim earlier this month was arrested Wednesday night in Greeley, according to police.

Samuel Fussell, 18, was arrested by Denver police officers with assistance from Greeley police, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, a Denver Police Department spokesperson said Thursday morning.

The Greeley Police Department said officers watched Fussell get into a vehicle and that officers stopped him at 47th Avenue and 26th Street. Fussell and two women were taken into custody and transported back to Denver.

He is being held for investigation on charges of first-degree murder, first- and second-degree burglary, aggravated robbery, aggravated motor vehicle theft, first-degree assault and felony menacing.

Denver police said Crime Stoppers received “numerous” tips after issuing a bulletin and a reward of up to $27,000 for his arrest. The four other suspects in the crime spree and shooting — Isaiah Freeman, 18, Seth Larhode, 21, Aden Sides, 18, and Noah Loepp-Hall, 19 — were arrested last Wednesday.

#Denver If anyone has any information that can help us locate and apprehend this suspect, please contact @CrimeStoppersCO by calling 729-913-STOP. You can earn a reward up to $27,000. pic.twitter.com/VWBWiNvkQN — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) August 20, 2021

DPD Major Crimes Division Commander Matt Clark said the suspects had possibly all met one another at the Lookout Mountain youth correctional facility.

The five suspects are accused of breaking into cars, a carjacking, burglary and two shootings, including the one near Yeshiva Toras Chaim that killed 18-year-old Shmuel Silverberg.

