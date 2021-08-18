Police investigating 3 shootings overnight in Denver; 1 man killed

DENVER — Denver police are investigating three shootings overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.

At 9:35 p.m., the police department tweeted that they were at the scene of a shooting in the 4300 block of Ceylon Court in Green Valley Ranch. One man was transported to a hospital. The extent of his injuries is not known.

Shortly after 11 p.m., the Denver Police Department began investigating a shooting along the 1500 block of N. Lafayette near Cheesman Park. One person was brought to a hospital and is in critical, but stable condition, police said. Police said a carjacking was part of this incident.

Less than an hour later, at 12:11 a.m. Wednesday, Denver police tweeted that they were investigating a shooting along the 1500 block of Stuart Street near Sloan Lake. One man was transported to a hospital and has died.

Police released a Crime Stoppers alert asking for information on three vehicles that may have been used in connection to the Stuart Street homicide, the shooting on Lafayette, and a carjacking at E. Colfax Avenue and Grape Street around 10:50 p.m. Nobody was injured in the latter carjacking.

Police said the group of suspects is considered armed and dangerous.

#Denver, do you have any information that can help us identify or locate the suspects involved in these incidents? If so, please contact @CrimeStoppersCO by calling 720-913-STOP. You can earn a reward up to $2,000. pic.twitter.com/oBaq2HsJcl — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) August 18, 2021

As of 6 a.m., police had not made arrests in any of these cases.

This story will be updated once more information is available. We're working to learn more about each incident.