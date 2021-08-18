Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police investigating 3 shootings overnight in Denver; 1 man killed

items.[0].image.alt
Denver7
Shooting near Yeshivah Toras Chaim
denver police tape.jpg
Posted at 6:11 AM, Aug 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-18 08:55:43-04

DENVER — Denver police are investigating three shootings overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.

At 9:35 p.m., the police department tweeted that they were at the scene of a shooting in the 4300 block of Ceylon Court in Green Valley Ranch. One man was transported to a hospital. The extent of his injuries is not known.

Shortly after 11 p.m., the Denver Police Department began investigating a shooting along the 1500 block of N. Lafayette near Cheesman Park. One person was brought to a hospital and is in critical, but stable condition, police said. Police said a carjacking was part of this incident.

Less than an hour later, at 12:11 a.m. Wednesday, Denver police tweeted that they were investigating a shooting along the 1500 block of Stuart Street near Sloan Lake. One man was transported to a hospital and has died.

Police released a Crime Stoppers alert asking for information on three vehicles that may have been used in connection to the Stuart Street homicide, the shooting on Lafayette, and a carjacking at E. Colfax Avenue and Grape Street around 10:50 p.m. Nobody was injured in the latter carjacking.

Police said the group of suspects is considered armed and dangerous.

As of 6 a.m., police had not made arrests in any of these cases.

This story will be updated once more information is available. We're working to learn more about each incident.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360denver7pluspromo.jpg

Streaming

How to watch local news, weather free on the Denver7+ app for Roku