FEMA funds available to Marshall Fire victims

DENVER — Victims of the Marshall Fire that destroyed hundreds of homes in Boulder County are now eligible for federal assistance.

FEMA announced on Saturday that disaster assistance has been made available to victims of Thursday’s fast-moving wildfire that tore through Superior and parts of Louisville, destroying at least 500 homes.

The federal funds have been made available to affected individuals in Boulder County, which can be used for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover.

Residents and business owners who sustained losses in the designated areas can begin applying for assistance by registering online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621- 3362.

Federal funding is also available to state and local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work in Boulder County.

At least seven people were injured in the blaze. There have been no confirmed reports of any deaths as of Saturday.

