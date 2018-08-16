FBI and CBI join search effort for pregnant woman, 2 daughters missing from Frederick

FREDERICK, Colo. – The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Colorado Bureau of Investigation have joined in the search for a pregnant woman and her two daughters who are missing out of Frederick.

Frederick police had been searching for Shanann Watts, 34, and her daughters, 3-year-old Celeste and 4-year-old Bella, since they were reported missing Monday. CBI issued a missing-endangered alert for the three on Tuesday.

A news conference took place at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Frederick Police Department. During the media briefing, police said there is no threat to the public and officers are continuing to canvass the neighborhood and a nearby trail system for the missing family.

Police declined to comment further on the investigation. A second news conference is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, but it's not clear what information will be released.

ABC News on Wednesday first reported that the FBI was involved.

Watts is 15 weeks pregnant. Her husband told Denver7 his wife’s purse, keys and phone were all left at home.

She is described as white, 5-foot-5 inches tall and 148 pounds, with hazel eyes and black hair. Bella Watts is 3-foot-6 inches tall and 40 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Celeste Watts is 3 feet tall and 37 pounds, with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Detective Dave Baumhover at 303-652-4222 or dbaumhover@frederickco.gov. People can also call the Frederick Police Department at 720-382-5700.