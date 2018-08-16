Pregnant woman, two daughters missing in Frederick

(UPDATE Wednesday, 8:30 a.m.) The FBI and CBI have been asked to join in the efforts to locate Shanann Watts, 34, and her daughters, according to Clayton Sandell at ABC News.

FREDERICK, Colo. — The majority of the Frederick Police Department is working to find a missing pregnant mother and her two young daughters, a spokesperson said.

On Monday, the police department was notified that Shanann Watts, 34, and her daughters, Celeste and Bella, ages 3 and 4 respectively, were missing. Watts is 15 weeks pregnant.

Watts' husband said his wife's purse, keys and phone all were left at home.

There is no vehicle associated at this time with this incident.

Shanann Watts is described as white, 5 feet 5 inches tall and 148 pounds with hazel eyes and black hair. Bella Watts is white, 3 feet 6 inches tall and 40 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Celeste Watts is white, 3 feet tall, 37 pounds and has blond hair and hazel eyes.

Anybody with this information is encouraged to contact Det. Dave Baumhover at 303-652-4222 or dbaumhover@frederickco.gov, or the Frederick Police Department at 720-382-5700.