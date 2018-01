DENVER – A Colorado family is mourning the death of an Adams County deputy who was killed in the line of duty after responding to an assault in progress in Thornton Wednesday evening.

“A lot of us found out this morning….I heard about the shooting last night but I didn't know it was him,” said Sean Keefe, a former high school teacher of Adams County Deputy Heath Gumm.

At his time in Mullen High School, Gumm had a connection with many, including his 9th grade teacher.

“A story I would tell is that he was just very adept at bringing people together… easily smile, easy laugh,” Keefe said.

But a particular moment stands out for one Colorado family, when Deputy Gumm came to their aid.

Michelle Traught, who spoke with Denver7’s Tomas Hoppough, recounts the time the deputy helped her son after a U-Haul trailer he rented broke down due to a tire that flew off the trailer.

“He didn’t need to stop,” said Traught. “He saw a need and came and helped and directed traffic, and kept everyone safe.”

On Thursday, all those people Deputy Gumm touched in one way or another found out how the man who protected and served his community died.

‘It’s just a tragic loss to the community that this man is gone,” Traught said.

“We’re shocked… we’re hurt… we’re hurt for the people that loved him,” said Keefe. “He’s well-loved… he’s missed.”

