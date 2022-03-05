Family, friends gather to remember four teens killed in Commerce City crash

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — It's been one week since four teenagers died in a car crash in Commerce City near 112th Avenue and U.S. Highway 85. To remember and honor the four teens who were lost, dozens of friends and family members showed up to the same spot for a vigil Friday evening.

Those who gathered were there to not only remember the teens who were killed but also pray for the four other teens who survived.

"It's not just us that lost somebody. There's also, you know, three other people that unfortunately lost their life," said Ashley Hoffman, John and Joe Bledsoe's aunt.

The family of 16-year-old John Bledsoe, who died in the crash, attended Friday's vigil. His 13-year-old brother, Joe, was one of the survivors.

"[Joe's] doing all right. You know, he says obviously he's in pain, which is understandable," said Ashley. "He was in a major car accident, hasn't really touched much on, you know, losing John or anything. I don't know if it's really processed for him."

Joe was recently released from the hospital and is now recovering at home.

"Lovable. I mean he was just different than other kids," said Ashley, remembering her nephew, John.

John's grandmother, Sue Hoffman, saw him in a different light.

"I think he was inspiring," she said.

John was one of four brothers, the one the other three looked up to.

"John was the oldest and they really looked for him, you know, for direction and just, you know, you look for guidance in your older brother," said Sue. "I don't know what they're gonna do without, you know, I don't know what any of us really are."

"I know that Justin and John were real close," Ashley said.

For now, John and Joe's family is working to process what happened with the help of all of those who showed up to the vigil.

"I've had an overwhelming amount of support and prayers and condolences and everything, and it's been great," Ashley.

The company of family members, classmates and complete strangers helping all families involved every step of the way.