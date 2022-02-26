5 dead, 3 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Commerce City

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Five people were killed, and three others were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Commerce City Friday night, according to police.

The crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of East 112th Avenue and U.S. Highway 85 in Commerce City.

Witnesses told police that a newer model SUV was speeding southbound on U.S. 85 when it collided with another SUV that was turning left onto East 112th Avenue from U.S. 85.

It’s unclear if either vehicle had a green light.

Emergency responders arrived at the intersection shortly after and found four people dead at the scene.

Four others were transported to the hospital where the fifth victim was pronounced deceased, the Commerce City Police Department said in a news release.

The conditions of the three survivors are unknown. Police did not say what vehicles the fatal victims were in. Their identities were not released.

Investigators believe speed was a contributing factor in the crash. They are also looking into whether alcohol played a role.

Southbound U.S. Highway 85 was closed in the area following the crash.