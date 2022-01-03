Family anxious to find 91-year-old Edna Nadine Turnbull who went missing after Marshall Fire

SUPERIOR, Colo — Family members of 91-year-old Edna Nadine Turnbull say for as long as they can remember she was the light of any room.

“She's just like the cutest little old lady. She's super short and just sweet and as soon as you walk into the door, she's just there to greet you,” said Savanah Garcia Martinez who is the great granddaughter of Turnbull.

But since Turnbull went missing Thursday shortly after the Marshall Fire broke out, Martinez and Joseph Henry Turnbull, her grandson, say they’ve felt the pain of not being able to see her.

“Now that she's missing, it's hard to tell what, what to expect. I mean, we're hoping for the best, for sure,” said Joseph Henry Turnbull.

Martinez says her great grandmother was last seen trying to exit through a side door of her home. While a neighbor came to help another one of Turnbull’s granddaughters escape, the family isn’t sure if firefighters came back for Turnbull.

“As they were leaving another fire truck looked like it was pulling up, maybe to give some aid or assistance in trying to get her out. Maybe she's somewhere else, and that's what we're waiting to find out,” said Joseph Henry Turnbull.

The family says detectives haven’t found any evidence of Turnbull on the property and have also called multiple hospitals to try and find her and bring her home.

“We're trying to get her home as soon as we can because we all love and miss her and we don't want to start off this year like this,” said Joseph Henry Turnbull.

To help the family begin to rebuild after the destruction of Turnbull’s home, a GoFundMe has been created.

