DUI driver sentenced to 40 years in crash that killed 22-year-old man crossing street

AURORA, Colo. — An Aurora man convicted of a DUI crash that killed a 22-year-old man was sentenced Tuesday to 40 years in prison.

Christopher Tarr, 42, was convicted by a jury on Dec. 12 of murder in the second degree, attempted murder in the second degree, two counts of vehicular homicide, driving under the influence and reckless driving for the death of Dalton M. McCreary.

On Aug. 21, 2016, Tarr was driving drunk when he hit and killed McCreary as he was crossing Iliff Avenue at a crosswalk with his best friend, Jordan Mulumulu, who said McCreary pushed him out of the way, saving his life.

The collision caused Tarr to crash his Toyota 4Runner. He tried to drive away but was caught when witnesses chased him down. Tarr’s blood alcohol content was nearly four times the legal limit at the time of the crash.

Arapahoe District Judge Ben Leutwyler cited Tarr’s prior traffic history, which includes DUI and other instances of leaving the scene of crashes, as reasons for the sentence.

“The judge delivered a powerful message to this defendant and to the community that we will not tolerate those who repeatedly put innocent drivers and pedestrians at risk by the selfish decision to drink and drive," Chief Deputy District Attorney John Kellner said.