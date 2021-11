DENVER — The Denver Police Department is asking for the public's help as it continues an investigation into a homicide on N. Vine Street.

On Thursday at 5:44 p.m., officers responded to a home along the 1100 block of N. Vine Street and found 77-year-old William “Stu” Hoebel deceased.

Denver Police Department William “Stu” Hoebel

Police are investigating his death as a homicide.

Anybody with information on this crime is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.