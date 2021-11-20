Police recover stolen vehicle connected to Denver homicide investigation

DENVER — Police in Denver announced Saturday they have recovered a stolen vehicle connected to a homicide investigation in the death of a 77-year-old man in the Cheesman Park neighborhood.

The suspect or suspects remain at large.

On Thursday at 5:44 p.m., officers responded to a home along the 1100 block of N. Vine Street and found 77-year-old William “Stu” Hoebel deceased.

Police are investigating his death as a homicide. His cause of death has not been released.

The victim’s 2018 Nissan Rouge was taken during the incident but has since been recovered.

Details of where the vehicle was found or the circumstances leading to Hoebel’s death have not been announced.

Police are still seeking any tips or information that would lead them to an arrest in this case.

Anybody with information on this crime is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.