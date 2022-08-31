Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen announces retirement

DENVER — The chief of the Denver Police Department announced Wednesday that he will be retiring from his position and the department after 28 years on the force. Paul Pazen’s last day will be Oct. 15.

Pazen has served as chief of the department since June 2018, taking over after former chief Robert White retired. He has been with the department since 1994.

Mayor Michael Hancock nominated Ron Thomas, currently the department’s division chief of patrol, to be the city’s next top cop, pending city council approval. Thomas will assume day-to-day management of the department as acting chief beginning Sept. 6, the city said.

Pazen has served as chief amid an increase in violent crime in the city and heightened scrutiny of the department following an officer-involved shooting in July in Lower Downtown Denver that injured six bystanders.

But Chief Pazen also introduced new initiatives to curb violent crime in “hot spot” areas of the city and tackled the city’s fentanyl crisis, according to a news release from the city.

“Chief Pazen has had a distinguished career with the Denver Police Department, and over his nearly three decades in law enforcement, he has served the residents of our city at nearly every level of the department, including its highest rank, with integrity and a community-focused approach to policing,” Mayor Hancock said in a statement. “I want to thank Chief Pazen for answering the call to serve, and for his leadership of our community’s police department during these difficult past few years in the life of our city and our country.”

Mayor Hancock is tasking Division Chief Thomas to create and implement new strategies to reduce rising crime and aggressively recruit new officers, the city said in a news release.