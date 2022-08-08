Denver fire crews helped 29 people escape flash flooding Sunday

DENVER — Firefighters in Denver helped to rescue 29 people during Sunday evening's flooding in the city.

The heavy rain storm that moved across the Front Range Sunday afternoon into the evening resulted in flash flooding along many community streets, as well as larger thoroughfares, like Interstate 70.

The Denver Fire Department reported 78 calls for service between 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, nine of which came from people stranded in standing water.

Firefighters rescued the most people from vehicles stuck at I-70 and York Street. In total, 11 individuals, including three children, were helped to safety.

In addition, eight people were rescued from a incapacitated minivan along the underpass at 38th and Blake. Firefighters rescued multiple children, including an infant.

A video of this rescue is below.

Video: Denver firefighter rescues 2 children from flooding

The DFD also reported that three people were helped from E. 46th Avenue and Washington Street, one person was assisted at E. 23rd Avenue and Colorado Boulevard, and others self-extricated. Lastly, six people were helped from E. 14th Avenue and Krameria Street.

Nobody was injured in any of these rescues, the DFD said.

"A thank you goes out to all the crews and especially the citizens who were willing to jump in and help," the department said.

