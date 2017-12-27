Crews put final touches on Dillon Ice Castle, set to open Dec. 28

DILLON, Colo. -- The Dillon Ice Castle is set to open Thursday, Dec. 28 after weeks of work by crews shaping ice into structures and walls that form one of six ice castles across North America. Tickets for the attraction are available here.

The grand opening had been set for Wednesday, but was delayed by a day due to weather.

The company says those who had already purchased tickets for Wednesday should have received an email on Tuesday.

“Our team of ice artisans are working hard to build the castles according to the high standards we’ve set and our guests deserve,” said Ice Castles CEO Ryan Davis. “We understand this unexpected delay comes as an inconvenience to those who have already purchased tickets or were planning to visit the attraction on Wednesday. Unfortunately, we have no control over the weather, and sometimes little notice of what the weather allows us to do.”

