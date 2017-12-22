Dillon ‘Ice Castle' opens to public in Dec. 27; tickets on sale now

DILLON, Colo. – Pretty soon, you’ll be able to stroll through a colorful “castle” made of ice right in the middle of Dillon.

Utah-based Ice Castles is building the icy attraction in Dillon Town Park. Crews have been working for weeks, dripping water and shaping it into icicles that will form the walls and other structures of the attraction.

When it opens to the public on Dec. 27, the acre-sized “castle” will include tunnels, fountains, slides, thrones and towers all embedded with color-changing LED lights.

Tom Fricke of Tom Fricke Photography recorded aerial video that shows the work in progress:

The Dillon Ice Castle is one of six located across North America. Other “castles” are located in Midway, Utah; Stillwater, Minnesota; Lincoln, New Hampshire; Edmonton, Alberta and Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Tickets for the Dillon Ice Castle went on sale on Wednesday and are available online here.