Couple files lawsuit over shooting of dog who ran at Loveland officer

DENVER (AP) — A couple whose young dog was shot by a police officer in Loveland has filed a lawsuit accusing the officer’s supervisors of covering up what happened and claiming that the city has fostered a culture that encourages the use of force.

The shooting happened in 2019 in Loveland, which came under scrutiny earlier this year over the rough arrest of a 73-year-old woman with dementia.

Body camera footage [Warning: graphic] shows two dogs running toward the officer after he gets out of his car. One stops, but a 14-month-old Staffordshire terrier-boxer mix continues toward him and is shot.

Five months after the shooting occurred, the Loveland Police Department's chain of command reviewed the video and found the shooting “violated no policy” and was “reasonable,” according to attorney Sarah Schielke of The Life & Liberty Law Office, the firm representing the couple.

Police declined to comment on the allegations.