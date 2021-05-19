2 former Loveland police officers face charges after investigation into Karen Garner arrest, records show

DENVER – Two former Loveland police officers face charges in relation to their arrest of 73-year-old Karen Garner last year, according to online court records.

The charges for former officers Austin Hopp, 26, and Daria Jalali, 27, come after the 8th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) completed its review of the violent arrest of Garner, who has dementia.

8th Judicial District Attorney Gordon McLaughlin is expected to hold a news conference announcing the outcome of the review at 1 p.m.

The court records show Hopp faces charges of second-degree assault causing serious bodily injury, attempt to influence a public servant, and official misconduct. The first two charges are felonies.

The records show Jalali faces charges of failure to report use of force by a peace officer, failure to intervene, and first-degree official misconduct. All three counts are misdemeanors.

Warrants were issued for both of the former officers, according to court records. Jail records did not show that either were in custody as of Wednesday morning.

The CIRT said earlier this month they planned to finish their independent review, which was led by the Fort Collins Police Services, by the middle of the month. The review was initiated April 19, a week after an attorney for Garner filed a federal lawsuit against the police department and officers claiming they used excessive force in arresting Garner — allegedly breaking her arm and dislocating her shoulder in the process.

The team said it was working to interview more than 20 people linked to Garner’s arrest, reviewing hours of video and looking into documentation made starting with what happened with Garner at Walmart, through her arrest and medical treatment.

Hopp and Jalali were no longer employed by the Loveland Police Department as of April 30, Police Chief Robert Ticer said at the time. Community Service Officer Tyler Blackett also either resigned or was fired; the department has not said which.

Hopp and Jalali were the two officers originally involved in Garner’s arrest. Blackett and the two officers were seen on video along with the other two officers laughing and joking about Garner’s arrest.

Loveland Police Sgt. Phillip Metzler, a supervisor involved in Garner’s arrest, was placed on administrative leave, and Sgt. Antolina Hill, a supervisor at the jail, was still on duty as of May 7.

On Tuesday, an ordinance that would establish a community trust commission in the wake of the Garner incident passed its first reading at Loveland City Council.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.