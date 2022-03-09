Commerce City police searching for 4 people in shooting investigation

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The Commerce City Police Department is searching for four people believed to be involved in a shooting in February.

The department released video from the incident on Feb. 26 that shows the area near the intersection of 74th Avenue and Oneida Street just after midnight. In the video, four people in a dark-colored vehicle pull up to the intersection, and three people — two men and a woman — get out and appear to approach the victim, according to police. One person can be seen pulling out a handgun and shooting the victim.

As the shooting occurred, police said another woman got out of the vehicle. After the shooting, all four got back in the vehicle and drove away.

Investigators are looking for tips leading to the four people seen in the video. Anyone with information is asked to contact Commerce City Police Department’s tip line at 303-289-3626, or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.