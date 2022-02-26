1 dead, 4 wounded in 5 separate shootings in Denver area

DENVER — Five people were shot, one of whom died, in five separate shootings in the Denver area Friday night and into Saturday morning.

Police in Denver, Aurora and Commerce City are investigating the unrelated shootings that also left four men wounded, including a juvenile.

The fatal shooting occurred in Commerce City early Saturday morning. The city also saw a shooting involving a juvenile just an hour earlier. Two separate shootings in Denver Friday night and Saturday involved two victims. And a shooting in Aurora early Saturday morning left one man wounded.

The first shooting was reported around 8 p.m. Friday by Denver police on Twitter. A man was shot in the 3900 block of North Colorado Boulevard. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No other details were released.

The second shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. in Commerce City.

Police were responding to a report of a stabbing at a house party in the 11200 block of Florence Street when shots were fired as officers were arriving, according to a news release. A juvenile male was shot and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two men were also stabbed in the disturbance that broke out between multiple parties during the large gathering. Their injuries were minor. No arrests were made.

About an hour later, Commerce City police responded to another shooting, this time in the 6900 block of East 74th Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found a man with a gunshot wound lying in the street. The victim, whose identity has yet to be released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests were reported, and suspect information was not available. An investigation into the circumstance of the shooting is ongoing.

The third shooting occurred in Aurora and was reported by the Aurora Police Department on Twitter at 3:05 a.m. Saturday. A man showed up at a local hospital after he was shot in the legs, police said. The shooting occurred somewhere in the city. An exact location is not known. No arrests were made.

The fourth shooting happened in Denver. A man was shot in the 1600 block of West Evans Avenue and transported from the scene to the hospital with what appears to be a non-life-threatening injury, police said. The West Evens Avenue shooting was reported at 4:16 a.m. Saturday.