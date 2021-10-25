Colorado judge on a leave of absence after facing charge of menacing

Judge Mark Thompson will not preside over a docket when he returns from his paid time off, according to the Colorado Judicial Department.

Thompson was charged last week with felony menacing after allegedly using an AR-15-style rifle to intimidate a person. He has served as chief judge for the 5th Judicial District, which includes Clear Creek, Eagle, Lake and Summit counties.

There are very few details available on the alleged incident that led to the charge. Prosecutors claim Thompson used the rifle to place or attempt to place the person in fear of imminent serious bodily injury on July 25, according to the Associated Press.

Initially, it wasn't clear if Thompson was going to resume his normal duties when he returned to work. However, on Monday, Rob McCallum, public information officer with the department, confirmed Thompson would be on a leave of absence with pay until further notice.

A senior judge will cover Thompson’s docket for the time being starting in November, McCallum said.