Prosecutors allege judge used AR-15 rifle in menacing case

Colorado Judicial Branch/AP Images
Posted at 6:48 PM, Oct 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-20 20:48:41-04

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado state judge charged with felony menacing is accused of using an AR-15 style rifle to intimidate the alleged victim in the case.

In a court filing released Wednesday, prosecutors allege Judge Mark Thompson used the rifle to place or attempt to place the person in fear of imminent seriously bodily injury on July 25.

The name of the alleged victim was redacted from the document.

The case was initially suppressed at the request of prosecutors but that restriction has now been lifted.

Thompson's lawyer didn't respond to requests for comment.

