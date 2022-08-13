Colorado Bureau of Investigation searching for woman who hasn't been seen in more than a year

AURORA, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is searching for a woman who was last seen more than a year ago.

Felicia Martinez was last seen on Friday, July 30, 2021, in the 2500 block of East Lake Place in Aurora. She was reported missing on August 15, 2021, according to CBI.

Martinez has cerebral palsy and uses a cane and braces. She also has a speech impediment, CBI said.

Martinez is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall and 100 pounds. At the time of her disappearance, she had half pink and half purple hair. Her natural hair is brown. She also has several tattoos, including a dolphin/ yin-yang symbol on her left leg, a rainbow/rosary on her shoulder and an EKG symbol on her right wrist.

New developed information indicates that Martinez may have been with a man named Dave at the time of her disappearance.

CBI has issued an alert for Martinez. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Christopher Barchetti at 720-850-2770 or Sergeant Jeff Longnecker at 720-850-2766.