Aurora police searching for missing woman with cerebral palsy

AURORA, Colo. — A Developmental Disabilities Alert has been issued for a missing woman with cerebral palsy who hasn’t been seen since July.

The Aurora Police Department reported Thursday that Felicia Martinez, 37, has been missing since July 30.

There is concern for her welfare due to her physical disabilities. She uses leg braces and a cane to walk.

According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Martinez was last seen in the 25000 block of East Lake Place in Aurora.

Police initially reported that Martinez may be driving her 2010 Nissan Xterra, but now say she is no longer in possession of the vehicle.

She’s described as a white, 5-foot-3, 150 pound woman with brown eyes. Her hair has been dyed pink and purple, but her natural color is brown.

Martinez may be with a heavy set white male with red hair who goes by “Lucky Puppy.”

Anyone who sees her should call 911. Anyone who has information on her whereabouts can call the APD at (303) 627-3100.

