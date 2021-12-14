Boulder tailor faces more unlawful sexual contact charges after more alleged victims come forward

DENVER – A Boulder tailor faces eight more counts of unlawful sexual contact after eight more victims came forward since he was charged in September, according to prosecutors.

Ziya Ozdemir, 43, now faces 10 counts of unlawful sexual contact involving 10 different victims, according to the Boulder County District Attorney’s Office. He is the owner of Uni Tailor at 4800 Baseline Road.

The district attorney’s office said the alleged unlawful sexual contact occurred between 2017 and this year. Police previously reported that Ozdemir allegedly inappropriately touched a woman and a juvenile female while he tailored their clothes.

Prosecutors will ask a judge to modify Ozdemir’s bond, which had previously been set as a $2,500 personal recognizance bond that he posted on Sept. 28, the day he was arrested. Court records show Ozdemir has court dates set for Tuesday as well as Dec. 30.

“We appreciate the courage of the victims in coming forward and reporting these incidents so that the Boulder Police Department and the District Attorney’s Office can seek justice for the victims and the community,” District Attorney Michael Dougherty said in a statement.

Police and prosecutors continue to ask any more potential victims to call BPD Detective McNalley at 303-441-3336.