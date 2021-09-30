Tailor in Boulder accused of touching woman, juvenile inappropriately

BOULDER, Colo. — A Boulder man has been arrested on accusations of touching two people inappropriately while he tailored their clothes.

The Boulder Police Department said detectives arrested Ziya Ozdemir, 43, on Tuesday on two counts of unlawful sexual contact.

Police said Ozdemir owns a business called Uni Tailor along the 4800 block of Baseline Road.

Google Maps

On Jan. 10, 2018, a woman went to him to have clothes tailored. A juvenile female visited the tailor on Aug. 31, 2021. In both instances, the women reported they were touched inappropriately while Ozdemir tailored their clothes, according to police.

Boulder detectives believe other people may have been victimized by Ozdemir in a similar way, but have not yet reported to police.

Anybody with information on these crimes is asked to call Det. B. McNalley at 303-441-3336.