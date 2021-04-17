Boulder man vaccinated at Dr. Moma clinic shares concerns about revaccination process

BOULDER, Colo. — Days after the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) said thousands vaccinated at a Colorado Springs clinic should get revaccinated, some of those impacted are concerned for potential implications of receiving additional doses.

"I just hate being in that position where you’re waiting for someone to acknowledge what’s going on and to give you the answers that you’re looking for," said Chris Nyce, a Boulder resident who received his first dose of the Moderna vaccine in March at the Dr. Moma Health and Wellness clinic in Colorado Springs.

The clinic had been authorized by CDPHE to offer COVID-19 vaccines, but on April 9, the state said those would be paused while they investigated.

On Tuesday, CDPHE said improper storage at Dr. Moma's meant nearly 4,000 people would need to be revaccinated.

The state's guidance says those who received one dose at the clinic should receive two additional doses. Those who received two doses at the clinic should receive one additional dose.

"I’m concerned about getting this third shot because nobody knows what happens if you get a third shot," Nyce said.

His concerns prompted him to contact the manufacturer, Moderna.

"Moderna in the conversations I had with them said, 'We don’t recommend you getting a third shot,'" Nyce said.

Denver7 reached out to both CDPHE and Moderna for more clarity on the discrepancy, but have yet to hear back.

CDPHE's press release said they've consulted with the CDC to release revaccination guidelines and, "Because of lack of clinical data, the CDC does not recommend that people get more than three doses of any COVID-19 vaccine, regardless of validity."

Nyce said he's worried a third vaccine dose might impact his ability to get a booster shot in the future.

On Thursday, Dr. David Kessler of the Biden Administration said the country should be prepared for vaccine boosters.

"Have they precluded us from ever having a booster shot because they’re telling us to get a third vaccine? I don’t know," Nyce said.

Denver7 will update this story with additional information when it becomes available.

