Body of kayaker recovered from Cherry Creek Reservoir ID’d as Aurora man

AURORA, Colo. — A missing kayaker whose body was recovered from the Cherry Creek Reservoir Sunday has been identified.

The Arapahoe County Coroner identified the victim Monday as 26-year-old Christopher Carmon of Aurora.

Crews were searching for the missing kayaker since noon Sunday after eyewitnesses reported a man in the water, not wearing a life jacket, near an inflatable kayak. He was in obvious distress, eyewitnesses said.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said a strong storm created gusty winds and choppy water and may have caused the kayak to capsize.

Around 1 p.m., South Metro Fire Rescue reported crews were unable to locate the missing man. The operation mode changed over from rescue to recovery.

Carmon’s body was recovered from the water around 5 p.m. The cause and manner of death has not been determined.

Water temperatures were in the low 50s on Sunday, according to CPW. Crews were searching the east side of the park in water depths ranging from 9-16 feet.

