Authorities search for missing kayaker in Cherry Creek Reservoir

AURORA, Colo. — Crews are searching for a missing kayaker in the Cherry Creek Reservoir.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, eyewitnesses reported a man in the water, not wearing a life jacket, near an inflatable kayak around noon Sunday. He was in obvious distress.

Park rangers said a strong storm created gusty winds and choppy water and may have caused the kayak to capsize.

The missing individual is believed to be a 26-year-old resident of Aurora. The person's dog is also missing.

Around 1 p.m., South Metro Fire Rescue reported crews were unable to locate the missing man. The operation mode changed over from rescue to recovery, crews said.

Crews from South Metro Fire Rescue and CPW were assisting in the search. Recovery efforts will be handled by CPW.

CPW’s Marine Evidence Recovery Team of four members joined in the search, deploying its vessel that uses an underwater drone equipped with sonar, lights and a video camera.

Water temperatures were in the low 50s on Sunday, according to CPW. Crews are searching the east side of the park in water depths ranging from 9-16 feet.