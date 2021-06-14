As heat wave grips Colorado, here’s when and where it’s been the hottest in our state

DENVER — Colorado is in the midst of a heat wave that could break records in some areas. But while the state is known for its mountains and world-class skiing, it’s no stranger to intense heat.

Denver will likely see a high of 100 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday, which will be one for the record books for those days. The heat will be more intense on the other side of the state. Grand Junction is expected to see triple-digit temperatures all this week, topping out at 107 Tuesday and Wednesday—the hottest temperatures the Western Slope city has ever seen.

KMGH

Those temperatures are way above normal for this time of year, but Colorado and Denver has seen its fair share of triple-digit mania. Denver has experienced 89 occurrences of triple digit heat since 1872, according to the National Weather Service.

The hottest temperature ever recorded in Colorado was 115 degrees. That record occurred on July 20, 2019, near Lamar in southeast Colorado. The hottest temperature recorded in Denver was 105 degrees, which is surprisingly not much off from Grand Junction’s highest of 106 degrees.

The last time Denver has seen triple-digit temperatures was almost three years ago. On June, 28, 2018, Denver recorded a temperature of 105 degrees, which also tied the four other records for the hottest temperature for the city.

One of the warmest years in Denver was in 2012, when the city saw 73 occurrences of temperatures above 90 degrees. That year also tied the record for the longest 90+ degree streaks, with 21 days of non-stop sweltering heat. But last year was even warmer. Denver recorded 74 days of 90+ degree temperatures in 2020, breaking the record for the most 90 degree days in a year.

We are not expecting a break from these high temperatures until at least Friday when highs are expected to be about 10 degrees cooler.

