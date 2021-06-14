Triple-digit heat in Denver this week

DENVER — Get ready for some even hotter weather in Denver this week. Temperatures will be in the 60s this morning, but we'll see a very fast warm up and highs near 100 degrees this afternoon.

It is a good thing our spring has been so wet over the eastern half of the state — drought conditions have pretty much ended for now. Western Colorado has not been as lucky and remains very dry. We are expecting dangerous fire conditions for western Colorado this week.

Last week was hot, but this week will be even hotter! Monday through Thursday, highs in Denver will soar to the upper 90s to around 100 degrees each afternoon. By the end of the week, high 80s to low 90s return.

We will likely see some record breaking highs on Tuesday and Wednesday. We're calling for a high of 100 degrees both days and the record highs are in the upper 90s.

At the Denver International Airport, the total precipitation since Jan. 1 is about 10.5 inches — and that's a little over 4 inches above normal for the year to date.

The latest index shows drought-free conditions from Denver to Cheyenne and across northeast Colorado. Southeastern Colorado has also improved with nearly drought-free conditions around Pueblo. Western and central Colorado still need a lot of moisture to break free of the drought.

