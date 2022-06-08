Watch
Arrest made in Denver shooting death on Yates Street

Posted at 7:42 AM, Jun 08, 2022
DENVER — Police have arrested a man in connection with a May shooting death in Denver.

Joseph Lucero, 45, was arrested on Monday and is being held for investigation of first-degree murder regarding the killing of 35-year-old Christian “St. Louis” Gardner, according to the Denver Police Department.

Police found Gardner when they responded to the 1400 block of North Yates Street near W. Colfax Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard for a report of a shooting around 10:40 p.m. on May 19. Gardner died from his injuries.

Details on the circumstances surrounding the shooting were not made available, and a probable cause statement has been sealed.

The Denver District Attorney’s Office will make a final determination on potential charges.

