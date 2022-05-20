1 dies in shooting near Sheridan Boulevard, W. Colfax Avenue

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a fatal shooting near W. Colfax Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard Friday morning.

The Denver Police Department said the shooting happened along the 1400 block of N. Yates Street, according to a 1:50 a.m. tweet from the department.

A man who was found at the scene died, police announced at 9:40 a.m.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Police are working on determining suspect information.

Anybody with information on this is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. No other details were available.