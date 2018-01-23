DENVER -- Good morning! Here’s what you need to know today, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018.

1. Strong quake off coast of Alaska

A magnitude-7.9 earthquake detected in the Gulf of Alaska triggered tsunami warnings in Alaska and tsunami watches across several Western states. Those watches have since been canceled this morning.

2. Government shutdown over

The federal government is expected to be close to fully operational on Tuesday after President Trump signed a continuing resolution Monday night.

3. $3.5 billion transportation bill up for hearing

Senate Bill 1, a $3.5 billion transportation funding bill, will be debated in the Colorado Senate Tuesday during the Senate Transportation Committee’s first hearing of the legislative session.

4. A little cool Tuesday

Tuesday will stay a little cool with highs mostly in the upper 30s to mid-40s for lower elevations and in the upper 20s to mid-30s in the high country.

5. Happy National Pie Day!

It's National Pie Day and we've got some deals to help you enjoy the "holiday."