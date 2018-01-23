Debbie's Deals: National Pie Day 2018 coupons, deals from Village Inn, Perkins, Bakers Square

Let them eat.. pie! Well, Tuesday, January 23 is National Pie Day. A great excuse to have a slice, or a pie.

Tuesday deals

While several restaurants have deals on pie day, most of them do not have locations in Colorado.

The only ones I found in Colorado are $2 off a pie at Village Inn and $2 off a pie at Baker Square on Tuesday.

Wednesday deals

If you want a freebie, and who doesn't, then Wednesday is your day. Every Wednesday, Village Inn and Bakers Square offer customers a free slice of pie with any purchase.

Monday deals

If you happen to crave pie on a Monday, Perkins offers a free slice of pie on Mondays, but you have to buy an entree.

If you live outside the Denver metro area, Offers.com has a list of pie day deals that lists more restaurants around the country. (Thanks Sarah!) If you see a pie day deal or another deal, let me know! E-mail me Debbie (Debbie@thedenverchannel.com).

