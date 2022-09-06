600 e-bike rebates available for Denver residents

DENVER — As part of Denver’s ongoing e-bike rebate program , applications for 600 rebates became available at 8 a.m. Tuesday for Denver residents.

Within minutes, the city's site said the September application was closed.

The city has been releasing a limited number of rebates each month, which can allow Denverites to save between $400 and $1,200 to buy an e-bike and up to $1,700 for an e-cargo bike from a participating cycle shop. More than half of September’s 600 rebates are reserved for income-qualified residents.

Additional opportunities will be available in the coming months. Applications open on the following dates:

Oct. 3

Nov. 7

Dec. 5

The city has a newsletter to notify anyone interested in applying about the application release days.

The program has proven to be popular so far. When the application window for 2,000 rebates opened on July 11, the system temporarily became overwhelmed as some people applying got stuck in the email verification process.

“We apologize for this frustration, and we will honor the application of any user who attempted to verify their email but were unable to do so,” a statement from the city said at the time.

City officials said more than 3,000 Denver residents applied for e-bike rebates within the first three weeks of the program's launch, and thousands more have been given out since.

Details on who is eligible to apply, what e-bikes are covered and which bike shops are participating are available on the city’s website .