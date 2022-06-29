Denver's e-bike rebate program to reopen next month

DENVER — Denver's e-bike rebate program will reopen on Monday, July 11.

Through the program, residents can save up to $1,700 on the purchase of an e-bike from a qualifying shop, according to the City of Denver's website. The program also covers several home energy upgrades, including heat pumps, electric vehicle charging stations and solar panels.

The program is funded through the Office of Climate Action, Sustainability and Resiliency's (CASR) Climate Protection Fund.

More than 3,000 Denverites applied for e-bike rebates within the first three weeks of the program's launch, according to city officials. There will be 2,000 available rebates this run.

Roughly 848 rebates have been redeemed to date, city officials said in a press release Tuesday. About 56% of the funding has gone to income-qualified residents. Half of the July rebates will be reserved for income-qualified residents.

CASR encourages anyone who interested in an e-bike to visit a participating bike shop and test out a few models before applying for a rebate.

Applications will open at 8 a.m. on Monday, July 11. If you aren't able to snag a rebate, don't worry! There are several additional release dates scheduled for the remainder of 2022.