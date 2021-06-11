4 dead, several injured in shootings and stabbings across Denver metro area

DENVER – Four people were killed, and several others were injured, in a spate of shootings and a stabbing in Denver and Arvada Thursday and Friday.

Early Thursday, a man was stabbed near 20th and Broadway and hospitalized with what police called serious injuries. Additionally, a person was shot in the 10700 block of E. Dartmouth Ave. and was taken to a hospital. Denver police have not said anyone has been arrested in either case.

On Thursday afternoon, three people were hospitalized after a shooting in the 3600 block of Morrison Road in the Westwood neighborhood. Denver police said Friday morning that two of the people had died. The other person remains hospitalized, and one person has been arrested, according to police.

In Arvada Thursday evening, two people were shot in an exchange of gunfire near the Secrest Recreation Center during a vigil, which police are still investigating, Arvada Police Det. David Snelling said Friday morning. Police believe over 30 rounds were fired in the shooting.

Shortly after midnight Friday, Denver police said two people had been shot near E. Colfax Ave. and Verbena Street. Police said the extent of their injuries was unclear and no one had been arrested.

Just after 1 a.m., police said one man had been shot near the intersection of Park Ave. and Curtis Street in Denver. By 9 a.m., that man had died, and police said one other man had been hospitalized in the shooting.

And just before 3:30 a.m. Friday, police said a woman was stabbed near Steele Street and Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and taken to a hospital. Denver police said later Friday morning the woman had died and that a man had been arrested.

Police have so far not released further details about the incidents.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.

